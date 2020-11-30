1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 71, wind northeast 2, clouds 7. Last night at 12 an alarm of fire was given which proved to be a house in Conch town occupied by Alexander Saunders, it was consumed with all the furniture in a few minutes and I stopped but a short time, nearly calm. Finished my newspapers. The ship Lavnia which has been ashore on Loo Key since the 21st came in. Davis’ Windmill pump in full play onboard. Sent Maria to buy 30 pounds of sugar for preserving Lemons, $5.00.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rain, much rain Mon. Nov. 30, 1896 I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, went to Aunt Julia’s, came home, had dinner, went down to Mrs. Bier’s, to Albury’s, Nellie’s, Carlota’s, came home, worked until 5:30, laid down until 6:15, got up, dressed, Pearle and Charlie R. came, then Ev., then Louisa L., Myrtle T., Nellie Saunders, Sibyl Curry, Sadie Warren, Dollie Watts, Joe Curry, Claude Williams, Oscar S., Clarence Pierce and Willard Warfield, had much music, dancing, refreshments. The crowd stayed until 11:15, we until 11:40, came to bed. KICKING TIME, little disappointed it rained so.
1899: Dr. J.Y. Porter, State Health Officer, reported that during the Yellow Fever epidemic, there had been 1,320 cases reported and 68 deaths. He estimated that the total cases may have been near 4,000, because many families treated patients at home and never called a doctor.
1923: William D. Cash, a native of the Bahamas, died at 89. He was a merchant and one of the first auto dealers in Key West. He had been president of the Chamber of Commerce, County Commissioner and mayor of Key West 1871 to 1872.