Today in Keys History Nov. 6

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and went to market. Got some beef and took it home and untied Dash and walked round by the beach when finding the tide high returned home through the Simonton Road. Wrote up my journal since the 29. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 83, wind east southeast 3, clouds 5. Cleaned my gun thoroughly which took me all the morning. Senator Stephen Mallory directing books. William Cooly helping him. (Cooly came down in the Florida). The steamer Northern Light came in about 1:30 a.m. Took back to Bowne and Curry a lamp which I borrowed and took with me to the Cape to fire hunt with but did not answer. At 8 a.m. Barometer 29.38, thermometer 85, wind southeast 2, clouds 2. The steamer Isabel came in about 11 A.M. Hatty had some children to tea. Got a letter from the Solicitor of the Treasury.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Fri. Nov. 6, 1896, I arose at 7:15, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home. Dr. Kemp sent Miss Turner and Carrie the difference of their money this morning but did not say “boo” to me. Came home, had dinner dressed, went down to Dr. Kemp’s, he gave me no satisfaction, says he can do nothing, will have to call a meeting by the Board. I guess there is dissatisfaction, there is a big article in the K.W. newspaper about it, from there went to Litany, Mamie and I went on Wharf, to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Teachers’ Meeting to Aunt Lolla’s. Mama and I came home together. “B L U E M A D” Tickled to death over the article in the newspaper.
1966: The Islamorada Branch of the Monroe County Library was officially opened.
1973: In the city election, Mayor Charles “Sonny” McCoy was re-elected and Dennis Wardlow was elected to the commission.