Today in Keys History Nov. 7

1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the woods leading to the Salt Pond. Returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 84, wind southeast 2, clouds 2. The first volume of Railroad Explorations came via the steamer Isabel. Walburg brought a silver watch, Hunters MK 50004 J from J. Olorenshaw & Company, Southampton S/W London which I requested him to bring for me which he ask $50.00. Julius Tift sent for a silver watch by him and bought the fellow to mine except that Tift’s is plain, engine turned.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher, recorded in her diary: Rain Sat. Nov. 7, 1896 I arose 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did dishes, washing, cleaned upstairs, washed head, Dottie Sewell came up, spent the day here, dressed, went to Miss Turner’s, to Jake’s, paid them $10.00, went to Herrick’s, home, had dinner, dressed, also Dottie went out to La Brisa, came down 6:40, her Mother was worried, went to Laura’s for Mr. Sewell, she went to Uncle Jerrie’s with me, took a carriage, went to P.O., to Mamie Curtis’s, to Sewells’, had a much supper there, went to Mrs. Porter’s, to Currys’, they all came, stayed a few minutes, Earle and I walked up to Sibyl’s, took car, came home. VERY PLEASANT
1950: Residents of Monroe County overwhelmingly voted for an anti-mosquito district tax. The vote was 1,781 to 170 for the special tax.
1983: Jennie Bethel DeBoer died at 97. She grew up at the Key West Lighthouse where her father, William Bethel, was keeper for 25 years. During World War I, she served as a Yoemanette in the U.S. Navy. After the war, she worked for the Key West Citizen for 35 years.