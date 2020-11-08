1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market and took beef home and walked on the beach. Returned home and bath. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.41, thermometer 84.5, wind south 2, clouds 5. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.36.5, thermometer 88, wind south 1, clouds 3. Wrote to the Solicitor of the Treasury and read papers.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rain Sun. Nov. 8, 1896 I arose at 8:00, dressed, did work, had breakfast, read all day, had dinner, laid down, read awhile, dressed, went to Corinne’s, Myra and I had a long talk, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Pearle’s, to Fogarty’s with Lena. She, Grace and I went to Church, came home to bed! KICKING Everest sent me word he would probably be here between 20 & 25 of this month. GLORIOUS
1938: In the general election, Berine C. Papy was re-elected as state representative and William Monsalvatge, Braxton B. Warren, Carl Bervaldi, Norberg Thompson and T. Jenkins Curry were elected to the county commission. The winners in the school race were Clarence H. Pierce, Allan B. Cleare and Ralph K. Johnson.
1948: President Harry S Truman arrived for a vacation and was greeted by a crowd estimated at 25,000, many lining his route from Boca Chica to the Little White House. It was the largest crowd ever assembled in Key West.
1951: President Harry S Truman arrived for his 10th working vacation at the Little White House.