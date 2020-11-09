1828: The act incorporating the City of Key West was repealed, and a new one incorporating the Town of Key West was passed by the territorial council.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 walked by the Fort and beach and home by Simonton’s Road. Returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.40, thermometer 82.5, wind south southwest 2, clouds 4.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Mon. Nov. 9,1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, Lena and I sewed on curtains and put them up in parlor, finished six o’clock, dressed, went down for Forgartys, they had gone, went down, met Mrs. Gould. She, Laura, Louisa and I went to Litany Debate, much poor! I came home 10:20. KICKING
1937: The following officials were winners in the city election: Willard M. Albury, mayor; Wallace Pinder, clerk; Ivan Elwood, chief of police; Alberto Camero, captain of night police; William T. Archer, treasurer; Samuel B. Pinder, tax collector/assessor; Thomas S. Caro, police justice and commissioners Earl Adams, William Freeman, W.T. Dougherty Jr., Will E.P. Roberts, James Roberts, Roy Fulford and W.P. Archer.
1948: Vice-president-elect Alben Barkley arrived in Key West and joined President Harry S Truman at the Little White House.