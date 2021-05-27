1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 83, wind calm, clouds 2. At the Circuit Court in the morning and evening. The case of McLean Administrator commenced but it was too late for me to answer and case continued till morning. The USS Potomac and USS Susquehanna (which had been off the bar in the morning) came in and anchored inside the bar.
1905: Sheriff Frank Knight took Simon Reyes to the State Prison. Reyes who was found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend and was sentenced to hang, but the governor commuted his sentence to life.
1926: Gov. John W. Martin announced that Chief of Police Cleveland Niles was appointed sheriff of Monroe County to fill the unexpired term of the late sheriff Roland Curry. Mayor Leslie Curry appointed Ivan Elwood to replace Chief Niles.
1937: Gov. Fred Cone appointed State Senator Arthur Gomez to fill the unexpired term of the late Jefferson B. Browne as circuit judge for the 11th judicial circuit.
1955: Edward B. Knight and Jack N. Thompson opened K-T Motors, Monroe County dealers for Volkswagen cars and trucks.
1967: The 6th Battalion (HAWK) 65th Artillery dedicated its four batteries to four Key West Army men killed in Vietnam and also renamed the batteries after the four men, Peter Knight, Richard E. Recupero, Florentino Roque and Eckwood Solomon.
1980: A 19-year-old Cuban refugee was pronounced dead on arrival at Florida Keys Hospital from carbon monoxide poisoning after he was taken from a sea lift boat by helicopter. He was identified as Juan Collazo Lopez.