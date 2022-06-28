1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, June 28th Having completed our business in Havana, Filled our Water, Received what Provisions we could obtain and such refreshments as were required, we at 6 a.m. got underway, Stood out of the Harbour and Hove Too. Spoke several Vessels this day. The Grampus in sight. Broached one bbl. Beef.
1932: The following were the winners in the run-off election: John G. Sawyer, state attorney; J. Otto Kirchheiner, tax assessor; Carl Bervaldi, county commissioner; Roy S. Fulford, county commissioner Rogelio Gomez, justice of the peace and Alberto Camero, constable.
1966: Marine Lance Cpl. Leland (Skipper) Albury died from wounds he received in battle in Vietnam.
1968: Capt. John D. Shea Jr. relieved Capt. John W. Higgins Jr. as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West and Capt. R.H. Mills relieved Capt. J.N. Myers as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1980: The Long Key Bridge was dedicated by Congressman Dante B. Fascell.
1982: Rear Adm. Ralph R. Hedges relieved Rear Adm. Robert P. McKenzie as Commander U.S. Forces Caribbean in a ceremony at the Naval Air Station Key West.
1985: Key West Mayor Richard Heyman announced the U.S. Navy had approved the use of Fleming Key for the city’s sewer treatment plant