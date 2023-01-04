Today in Keys History

Ernest Borgnine, Jonathan Winters and Curt Gowdy in Key West for the TV show ‘American Sportsman’ in January 1974.

 Monroe County Library collection

1861: At Fort Independence in Boston Harbor, Major Lewis G. Arnold of the 2nd United States Artillery was ordered to “embark your company for Fort Jefferson, on one of the Tortugas Islands, to garrison the same under your command.”

1923: J.F. Urbach, collector of internal revenue, calculated that 43,396,675 cigars were made at Key West in 1922, with 4,406,743 rolled in December alone.