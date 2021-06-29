1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 87, wind south southeast 2, clouds 4. Read papers and going up home about 11 did not return during the day. Captain and Mrs. Chase and Lieutenant Commander Stock sat with us in the evening.
1914: Richard Peacon’s grocery store on Fleming Street had a full line of fancy and staple groceries, tin and granite ware and crockery: He carried the famous Royal Scarlet, Sunbeam and Crosse & Blackwell canned goods and preserves.
1951: A Navy PBM crashed near Dredger’s Key while taking off from the Sea Plane Base, killing eight of the nine man crew.
1963: Capt. Charles D. Fonvielle relieved Capt. Lemuel M. Stevens II as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1984: A federal grand jury indicted a total of 22 people charged with a variety of offenses in connection with the operating of a cocaine trafficking ring and a protection network. Included in the group were the Key West deputy chief of police and two detectives.
1973: Destroyer Squadron 18 and Submarine Squadron 12 were decommissioned in a joint ceremony at the Naval Station Key West. This ended Key West Naval Station’s use as an active base for submarines and destroyers that began before World War II.
1995: Ground-breaking ceremonies were held for the parking garage at the corner of Caroline and Grinnell streets.
1995: The U.S. Navy held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Peary Court housing project. The site had been leased to the city for years, which led to a movement to stop the housing project.