Today in Keys History

Field Inspection of the Marine Guard of the Key West Naval Station in 1913.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1836: Alden A.M. Jackson was named Postmaster of Key West.

1884: A special agent of the Department of Justice arrived at Key West to work with local civic and military authorities to prevent filibustering expeditions from leaving the island to aid Cuban rebels. The city was being patrolled by armed marines and revenue cutters were cruising the coast to thwart the organization and departure of any such clandestine voyages.