1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: The Strange Sail ahead, maneuvering rather singularly, I determine to overhaul her, consequently cleared for Action and put the Vessel under a press of Canvas, but the Wind was so light we were unable to come up with her before 9 p.m. when we discovered her to be the English Ship Milford, 30 days from Jamaica bound to London, he informed us of a report of Bonaparte’s death prevailing at Kingston on his departure. The Milford’s Longitude by account was 63.30, Chronometer 61.30. Lat. 38.35 Long. 60.52. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 80 Gallons, Remains on board 4870.
1842: The United States signed a contract to build a Marine Hospital at Key West. The hospital was to treat Merchant Marine. The Marine Hospital Service would become the U.S. Public Health Service.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked up to the beach and across the island and home by the Barracks. Bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.63, thermometer 87.5, wind east by south 3, clouds 2 with haze. Saw a mouse run into the piano and took out the front, back and keys before I could catch it. It had a large nest under the keys. Bought a small spy glass from L.M. Shafer for $5.00. At 8 went over to Bowne and Curry’s and remained a good while looking at the men at work at the ship S.R. Mallory. The ship was moved five inches when the falls parted and the tide being up nothing more could be done till tomorrow. At 2 p.m. the ship Maid of Orleans sailed for New York. The Sappeers and Miners 10 in number went in her as did Judge William Marvin. Went on the Fort with a party of ladies and gents and did not get to bed till 11.
1907: Father A.B. Friend, pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination.
1931: Algernon Blair Company of Montgomery, Alabama began work on the new Federal Building on Simonton Street, at the corner of Caroline Street.
1934: Nelson English Park, at the corner of Thomas and Louisa streets, was dedicated. The main speaker was Samuel J. Welters. The park was named for Nelson English, an African American who worked for the post office for more than 20 years and was postmaster from 1882 to 1886.
1952: The City of Key West announced that the Gulf Atlantic Transportation Company had accepted the city’s offer of $150,000 for the purchase of Mallory Docks. The reason for the purchase was to provide adequate docking space for the proposed Havana-Key West Ferry.
1963: Royal Castle opened its first key West Restaurant at North Roosevelt Boulevard and Fifth Street.