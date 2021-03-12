1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 80, wind southwest 2, hazy. Received of the Clerk of Court $143.84 fee in the case of the ship Ashburton. Paid Joseph B. Brown $4.12 for Lottery Ticket. Paid William H. Wall and Company my bill to January 1st $109.29. Crawford Thompson was found drowned at Tift’s Wharf. He was last seen drunk on Sunday night on board the steamer Florida.
1905: F.C. Brossier, of Key West, was commissioned as a colonel of the Florida State Troops. He has been in the service for 16 years and was first commissioned captain in the Island City Guard.
1940: Capt. Walter F. Jacobs, Commander of the Naval Station, turned the first spade full of dirt to begin construction of the new Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point. Ivy H. Smith Company of Jacksonville did the construction of the hanger and other structures.
1950: President Harry S Truman arrived for a one-month vacation.
1950: The new prison camp on Big Pine Key was open for inspection by the public.
1983: The USS Hercules, sixth of a squadron of fast missile-armed U.S. Navy hydrofoil ships based in Key West, was commissioned in a ceremony at Trumbo Point. Admiral Daniel J. Murphy, U.S. Navy (retired), Chief of Staff to Vice President George Bush was the speaker.
1987: The Holiday Inn-La Concha reopened after a $20 million restoration.
1993: The U.S. Navy announced that the Tactical Aircrew Combat Training System from Homestead Air Force Base was moved to the Naval Air Station Key West. The system allowed air crews to review their actions while engaged in simulated air-to-air combat training.
1996: Monroe County voted 2 to 1 against maintaining the TV translator system that provided free TV. The system funded by the county was installed in the 1980s.