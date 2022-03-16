1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, March 16th Strong Breezes, at 12 P. M., discovered a Schooner on our Larboard Bow, made all sail in chase, Stranger endeavouring to escape but without effect as we gained on her rapidly. She proved to be the American Schooner F. C. Graff of and from New York bound for Havana, took her under convoy and stood to the Westward. The F. C. Graff is considered one of the fastest Sailers out of New York — at Sun Set made Leg and Water Keys. Latter part strong breezes and pleasant, the F. C. Graff in company. Lat. 22.41 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4050 Gallons. 160 lbs. Bread. 60 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 Gls. Vinegar. 5 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and took my gun thinking that some snipe may have stopped on the Key but saw none. Walked by the Fort and up the South Beach. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 75, wind west northwest 2, clouds 9. Judge William Marvin read his decision in the case of John Curry vs. ship Crown giving 19 per cent of $123,000 at which he had valued the cargo which is not its true value by a great deal. He numbered up many English cases to find low salvage but the cases he quoted did not sustain him. I filed notice of appeal but do not think it will be perfected.
1927: Dr. J.Y. Porter died at his home. He was born in Key West on Oct. 21, 1847 and received his medical training at Jefferson Medical College of Philadelphia. He was Florida’s first State Health Officer and served in that capacity from 1887 to 1917. He was an expert in the treatment and control of yellow fever.
1950: President Harry S Truman arrived for a three-week vacation at the Little White House.
1955: Gulf Oil Company announced that it would drill a test oil well northwest of Marathon.
1973: The USS Howard W. Gilmore departed the Naval Station for her new home port of La Madeleine, Sardinia. The Gilmore, a submarine tender, was the largest U.S. Navy ship to be stationed in Key West.
1976: The Historic Key West Preservation Board agreed to sign a lease with the San Carlos Institute, thus putting the protective cover of “historic building” on the San Carlos.
1986: Key West Harbor Development, the company that the city had chosen to finance and redevelop Truman Annex, withdrew from its agreement. The company claimed that action by the Key West City Commission had breached its contract with the redevelopment agency.
1996: Key West City Commission approved the AIDS Memorial plaza to be built at the entrance to the White Street Pier, now the Edward B. Knight Pier.