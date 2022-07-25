1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, July 25th At 2, having received from the Macedonian what Provisions and Stores she could spare, parted company with her and stood to the Westward to join the Hornet with which Vessel we were bound to Thompsons Island. At 7:50 joined the Hornet and stood to the Northward having the Bandara in Tow. At 8 a.m. was ordered in chase of a strange Vessel on the Larboard Bow, cast off the Bandara, and made all Sail. Lat. 24.15 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 2837 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef
1949: The remains of Lt. Ray Edward Demmeritt, who was killed in action when his plane was shot down over France on June 23, 1944, were received and buried in the U.S. Military Cemetery Neuville-en-Condroz, located 9 miles southwest of Liege, Belgium.
1960: Capt. Morgan H. Harris relieved Comm. John W. Perkins as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1973: The Key West senior major All-Stars won the Florida State Championship with a 3-2 victory over Panama City in a game played in Tallahassee.
1980: The Mariel boatlift continued to bring refugees from Cuba to Key West. Arrivals for the week pushed the totals since April to 117,000.
1983: Ground-breaking ceremonies were held for the shopping center on Key Deer Boulevard on Big Pine Key.
1997: Carol MacLaren drew an envelope with the word “yes” to become Layton’s third mayor. MacLaren and Hal Halenza each received 45 votes in the runoff election and, in accordance with Florida law, were required to draw lots for the winner.