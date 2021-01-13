1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:35 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 71.5, wind northwest 2, clouds 2, weather pleasant. Read papers. In the afternoon walked down to the Fort with Matilda and the children. The USS Fulton came in about 4 p.m.
1861: During the night, Capt. James M. Brannan, commanding the Army Barracks Key West (now Peary Court Housing), marched his men to Fort Taylor and took command of the fort. This action ensured Key West would remain in the Union during the Civil War and provided the Union Navy with a secure base to blockade southern ports.
1923: An Aero-Marine Airways plane from Key West to Havana crashed off the Cuban coast and four passengers were lost. The railroad ferry rescued the other five people on the plane.
1958: Former President Herbert Hoover arrived in Keys for his mid-winter fishing trip.
1964: Ann Cobo was given The Key West Citizen’s first Community Service Award. The award was for her more than 25 years of civic work.
1970: Gerald Saunders, who had been elected to the county commission seven times, announced he would not seek re-election. He was the first person to hold the title of Monroe County Mayor when that office was created in 1965.
1981: A temperature of 41 degrees during the night tied the all-time record low for Key West. The same temperature was recorded 95 years prior on the same date.
1984: The Monroe County Library in Marathon was named for former Monroe County Mayor George Dolezal.
1989: President-elect George Bush arrived at Marathon airport to spend a few days fishing at Islamorada.
1994: Former City Commissioner Harry Powell, in an attempt to stop construction of the U.S. Navy housing project at Peary Court, took over a construction trailer with what he claimed was dynamite with a dead man’s switch. After a nine-hour standoff, he was taken into custody and charged armed burglary and possession of a destructive device.