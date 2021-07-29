1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.70, thermometer 85.5, wind northeast 1, clouds 4. At 10 went up to the Engineer Office and Felix Senac and John Baldwin took an inventory of Major William Fraser’s things sealed up in a package his loose letters and papers and his keys and sealed them with my seal ring and wrote out names on the envelopes. There were a number of books and some old papers which Senac will repacked in the boxes they came in and fastened up. His clothes we left out to be sunned and if packed up the moths would soon destroy them.
1939: Electric generators were installed at Carysfort Reef, Sombrero Key and American Shoals lighthouses. The electric lights replaced the incandescent oil vapor lights that had been in use since 1910.
1943: Mayor Willard Albury chose Mrs. Vernon Lowe to act as sponsor in the launching of the frigate City of Key West at the American Shipbuilding Company in Cleveland on Dec. 29, 1943. Mrs. Lowe was the sister of Lt. Harold Felton, who had been killed in action.
1958: The Key West Housing Authority announced that the housing project on Whitehead Street would be named for Robert Gabriel. Gabriel, an African American, served as state representative from Monroe County in 1879 and on the Key West City Commission from 1905 to 1909.
1982: The Key West Little Major League All Stars defeated West Palm Beach to win the Florida Little Major League crown for the second year in a row.
1997: Key West Little Major League All-Stars won the Florida State Tournament with a 9-8 victory over Ormond Beach in a game played in Key West.