1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 86, wind south southwest 1, clouds 3. Read papers. Home by 10 and remained all day.
1878: Fowey Rocks Lighthouse was first lighted.
1914: J. Roland Adams founded Adams Dairy with a heard of 12 cattle.
1942: The Norwegian merchant ship Gunvor, on a voyage from Mobile to Trinidad with a general cargo, was sunk when she accidentally sailed into the U.S. Navy’s minefield northwest of Key West.
1946: Key West suffered a polio epidemic with 20 cases and two deaths reported. Eleven of the patients were in Jackson Memorial hospital in Miami and the remainder in the Key West Naval hospital. Restrictions barring children younger than 16 from theaters, beaches and other public places was being rigidly enforced.
1958: Gov. Leroy Collins and his wife, Mary, were in Key West visiting their son, Leroy Jr., who was stationed on a submarine at the Naval Station. They toured the Naval Station and were guests at a reception at the home of Sheriff John Spottswood and his wife, Mary.
1986: Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Robert L. “Bobby” Brown died at 55. He had also served as Monroe County Sheriff from 1969 to 1977.