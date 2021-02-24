1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the salt ponds, returned home and took a shower bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 70.5, wind north 3, clouds 2. The steamer Vanderbilt went out about 8 a.m. and towed the brig Huntress over the Northwest Bar. Sent by John Smith the Law Register and Law magazine for 1855 third volume of each to be bound in sheep. Read papers
1890: Workmen installed seats in the new Baptist Church on Eaton Street. The original church was destroyed by the Great Fire of 1886.
1905: The new Havana-American Cigar Company factory on County Road (now Flagler Avenue) near Second Street was completed at a cost of $40,000. It employed 700 cigarmakers.
1926: The Cuban anniversary celebration “Grito de Baire” began at noon when the Cuban Navy Cruiser Cuba fired a 21-gun salute.
1935: La Semana Alegre program ended with a costume ball at the Cuban Club.
1937: In a ceremony at Bayview Park, the cornerstone for the Jose Marti Monument was laid. Raoul A. Pizer y Pollo, representing the Government of Cuba, presented the cornerstone to Key West Mayor Harry C. Galey.
1940: William W. Demeritt received a commission as a Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard. He had been Superintendent of the Seventh Lighthouse District for 26 years. With the transfer of the lighthouses to the Coast Guard, his job was abolished and he was assigned to the Coast Guard District headquarter in Jacksonville.
1951: Mayor of Havana Nicolas Castellanos and his wife arrived by Aerovias Q. for a visit to Key West.
1954: After an absence of 18 years, the Salvation Army reopened in Key West. Lt. Harry Russell, who graduated from Key West High School, opened a temporary office in the education building of the Old Stone Methodist Church until the Salvation Army could buy its own building.
1976: State Rep. William A. Freeman Jr. filed a bill that made taking of marine corals and sea fans illegal unless they were taken for scientific or educational purposes.