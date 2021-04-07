1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 73, wind northeast 1, clouds 1 with a slight haze. Got papers from Post Office. Got letter from Mother, P. Williams and Potter, also got a letter from the State Department sending U.S. Register and circular from Auditor and opinion of the Attorney General on the enlistment question. Senator Stephen Mallory came in the steamer Isabel. Wrote to J. Livingston and sent him a certificate of registry from the Post Office for the $5.00, I sent on the 23rd of February 1856 and the magazine not having been received. Wrote to O.R. Potter about G.W. Ferguson and gave him notice of dissolution of the partnership of Benner and Boye. I answered a letter from the Auditor of the Post Office Department and a letter from the Assistant Secretary of State and mailed them. Spent the evening at Alexander Patterson’s.
1935: Joseph “Sloppy Joe” Russell purchased the building that formerly housed the Victoria Restaurant on the corner of Duval and Greene streets and moved his Sloppy Joe’s Bar from its former location at 428 Greene St. to the building.
1939: The schooner Western Union was launched, the last large schooner built in Key West. Norberg Thompson built the ship for lease to the Western Union Telegraph Company.
1949: Fausto’s Food Palace, new ultra-modern store, opened at 522 Fleming St. The store was owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Carl Weekley. Ana Weekley was the daughter of the late Fausto Castillo, who founded the original store.
1957: Ground was broken for the new building of the First Baptist Church on Eaton Street at the corner of Bahama Street. The church was destroyed by fire one year before.
1978: Former President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, were staying at the Ocean Reef Resort on North Key Largo.
1983: Monroe County Commissioner Wilhelmina Harvey conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for the TV Translator System at the tower site on West Summerland Key.
1987: Monroe County Commissioners attended a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the J. Lancelot Lester Justice Building on the corner of Whitehead and Southard streets.