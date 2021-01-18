1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6, thermometer 57. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.51.5, thermometer 61, wind north northeast 2, clouds 1. Read Law magazine. P. m. read Household Word. Sent Huc’s “Travels in China” home by Hatty.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, played on piano, went to Aunt Julia’s, came home, dressed, Lena and I went to La Brisa
1912: John J. Frawley, of the Lubin Manufacturing Company, was in Key West to film the arrival of the first train and the other industries of the city.
1953: The Key West Aquarium had developed into one of Florida’s major tourist attractions. Bill Kroll, the director, reported that the aquarium had 145,722 paid admissions in 1952.
1955: Rear Adm. Harry H. Henderson relieved Rear Adm. C.C. Tower as commander Naval Base Key West.
1991: Key West became the final link in cellular phone service to the Florida Keys when BellSouth Mobility installed equipment in the city.
1992: Charter boat Capt. Hans Baumgarten was murdered by two men who stole his boat and attempted to go to Cuba. The men were arrested when the boat ran out of gas.