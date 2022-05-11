1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, May 11th Light winds and pleasant weather, I have observed for the last day or two that we have been influenced by a Strong Northwesterly Current, so Strong that our progress to the East is very slow. Being desirous of trying the experiment of this Vessel steering without a Tiller, I had it unshipped and found that by trimming the sails properly she steered infinitely better by the wind without a Tiller than with one (when directed by a Helmsman), during the time it was unshipped which was the quarter part of a day, She was tacked twice without anyone directing the Rudder. The only Sails used in Steering and Tacking her was the Main Sail and Flying Jib. The Crew occupied this day by cleaning the Gun Carriages, iron work about the Guns, and dismounting one at a time. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4401 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1905: The new Chamber of Commerce met and elected it first officers. They were W.D. Cash, president; G.W. Allen, vice president; G.S. Watts, second vice president and E.M. Martin, secretary and treasurer.
1922: Charles Williams was named Postmaster of Key West.
1929: Florida Motor Lines was planning an intensive advertising campaign throughout Florida to make Key West the tourist Mecca of the state.
1943: J. Frank Roberts was elected chairman of the board of county commissioners.
1946: Police Officer Jose Valdez was shot and killed when his service pistol was wrestled from his hostler by the woman accused of his murder.
1967: The Florida Keys Aqueduct Commissioners were present as the first fresh water flowed from the new desalination plant. The $3.3 million desalting plant-produced 2.62 million gallons of fresh water a day and ended a critical water shortage.
1971: Florida Secretary of State Richard Stone announced that Fort Zachary Taylor and Key West Armory had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
1980: A one-day record 5,117 Cuban refugees arrived from the port of Mariel.
1989: Mayor Richard Heyman announced he would not seek another term