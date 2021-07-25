1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 86, wind east northeast 3, clouds 4. Major William Fraser’s symptoms are favorable The family of Murphy, father, mother and four children, are very sick and it is thought some will die. Wrote to Mother. Went up to see Dr. Pettingill and he filled my front teeth with an amalgam and pulled out a jaw tooth which was too far gone to fill. It is one which has been ulcerated for about two years. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 p.m. and carried away her fore topmast in trying to get alongside her wharf. Captain and Mrs. Cornelius Curtis, Wallberg, Josephine Ximinez and Franklin Phillips went in her.
1949: The remains of Lt. Ray Edward Demmeritt, who was killed in action when his plane was shot down over France on June 23, 1944, were received and buried in the United States Military Cemetery Neuville-en-Condroz, located nine miles southwest of Liege, Belgium.
1960: Capt. Morgan H. Harris relieved Comm. John W. Perkins as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1973: The Key West senior major All-Stars won the Florida State Championship with a 3-2 victory over Panama City in a game played in Tallahassee.
1980: The Mariel boatlift continued to bring refugees from Cuba to Key West. Arrivals for the week pushed the totals since April to 117,000.
1983: Ground-breaking ceremonies were held for the shopping center on Key Deer Boulevard on Big Pine Key.
1997: Carol MacLaren drew an envelope with the word “yes” to become Layton’s third mayor. MacLaren and Hal Halenza each received 45 votes in the runoff election and, in accordance with Florida law, were required to draw lots for the winner.