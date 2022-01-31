1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.41.5, clouds 3. Last night about 11 there was a slight rain. Lucia woke at that time and kept me awake for more than an hour. Mr. Norcom had an examination to which we were invited but the light is so painful to my eyes at night that we did not go. There are but 11 inches of water in the cistern. Got a chain and cuff pin from Walberg and paid him for mending the same $.63. About 3 p.m. a heavy rain fell. It came from the northwest and rained near an hour and laid the dust which has been very troublesome for several weeks. I had but 11 inches of water in the cistern and water is very scarce on the Key. Took Dan out of jail, he seems penance. Paid Clark $.50 for keeping him. About 8 the wind had come out from the south and the barometer had fallen again to what it was in the morning it having risen previously to the northwest squall considerately. On Saturday I gave Lucy Hale $5.00 being $2.50 Hatty found in the street, $2.50 Sophy Walton brought me said to have been given by Dan to her boy John. I do not know more about it than that the money is not mine so I gave it to Lucy, she said she had lost $12.00.
1887: The population of Key West was reported to be 17,000.
1900: The Florida sponge fishery reached a peak when 189,661 kg of sponges, with a value of $567,685, was landed.
1911: The Ross Company was building the east jetty in the Northwest Channel.
1929: The U.S. Navy towed the submarine S-4 into port. The submarine, which was sunk in an accident in 1927 in which 40 sailors died, was used to test Momsen Lung, a submarine escape device.
1953: The new dog track on Stock Island, which was built in six weeks, drew an opening-night crowd estimated at 4,000.
1989: Comm. William H. Westray, USN (retired), died at 70. He had served as executive officer of the Naval Air Station and after his retirement had been an activist in local government. He wrote the Key West Comprehensive Plan and led the movement to cap building heights at 40 feet.
1998: The U.S. Coast Guard seized three fishing boats and three tons of shrimp for violating fishing laws. The shrimp catch was sold for $16,600 and money turned over to the National Marine Fisheries.