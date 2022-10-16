1905: The Island City Bank opened its doors in the Tropical Building and Investment Company’s building until its new building was completed.
1923: A special bond election overwhelming approved the funds to build a highway to the mainland.
1954: Cleveland Niles died at 65. He served for many years as Chief of Police for Key West and was Monroe County Sheriff for six years.
1968: Hurricane Gladys passed about 90 miles west of Key West, causing little damage in the 40 to 55 mph winds recorded by the Weather Bureau.
1971: The Florida Keys Memorial Hospital opened for medical service at 7 a.m., replacing the old Monroe General Hospital that closed.
1983: Zayre’s Department Store in Key Plaza held its grand-opening ceremony.
1991: Tropical Storm Fabian brushed the Florida Keys with rain and wind.
