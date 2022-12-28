1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at seven and read Caldwell. The British Barque Two Sisters went to sea this morning. Mr. Hampton Westcott, a brother of the Secretary of Florida, who was a Lieutenant in the Navy of the United States and was dismissed by the President for being concerned in a duel near Philadelphia was given charge of her by Oliver O’Hara. The weather towards morning grew quite cool. After tea read “Livy” till after nine. Wind north northwest.
1835: Maj. Francis Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barracks, led his command in a march from Tampa to Fort King in which he was ambushed by Indians, who killed 115 officers and men of his 116-man command.
1899: The bodies from the Battleship Maine were interred in Arlington National Cemetery with a simple religious service. Capt. Charles Sigsbee, who was in command of the Maine when she was blown up, was in charge of the ceremonies. Father Chidwick, who was Chaplin of the Maine, was there to perform the last rites.
1925: The new La Concha Hotel was opened to the public and a formal grand-opening ceremony was held on Jan. 22, 1926.
1926: Thomas S. Caro resigned as police judge and Mayor Leslie Curry appointed Raymond Lord to the office.
1955: President Dwight Eisenhower arrived in Key West to begin a restful winter vacation. Thousands of people lined the motorcade route to welcome the president, who came to recuperate from a heart trouble.1962: The new Key West City Hall on Simonton Street was dedicated. The main speaker was state Sen. ElmerFriday of Fort Myers.