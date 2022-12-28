Today in Keys History

City Hall on Simonton Street was dedicated in 1962.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at seven and read Caldwell. The British Barque Two Sisters went to sea this morning. Mr. Hampton Westcott, a brother of the Secretary of Florida, who was a Lieutenant in the Navy of the United States and was dismissed by the President for being concerned in a duel near Philadelphia was given charge of her by Oliver O’Hara. The weather towards morning grew quite cool. After tea read “Livy” till after nine. Wind north northwest.

1835: Maj. Francis Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barracks, led his command in a march from Tampa to Fort King in which he was ambushed by Indians, who killed 115 officers and men of his 116-man command.