1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and went to the market. Walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 72, wind east southeast 4, clouds 6. Several showers of rain fell during the night but not much water. Sister Sarah Patterson and Mrs. Cornelius Curtis spent the day and Captain Curtis and Alexander Patterson took dinner. Charles M. Wells died . He took a bad cold some time since and it increased his cough and weakened him so that he died very unexpectedly to most persons he having been an invalid so long that no one thought anything of his illness. Oliver O’Hara will miss him very much he has been his partner for about 23 years and lived in the same house.
1917: Polk’s Key West City Directory for 1917-18 listed 16 coffee shops and 11 attorneys in the city.
1951: Mayor John Carbonell resigned as mayor effective Feb. 25. He continued to serve as a commissioner and nominated C.B. Harvey for his replacement.
1954: The Monroe County Commission approved $100,000 to match state money to build a bridge between Marathon and Key Vaca. The cut was filled when the railroad was built, but the new bridge allowed the channel to be reopened.
1955: The shrimp catch for the Key West Tortugas area for 1954 was about 17.5 million pounds, about the same as 1953 and not far below the 19 million pounds made in 1951, the second year of the fishery operation.
1972: The name for the Teen Center was changed in a formal dedication to the Louis Carbonell Teen Center.
1974: The restored Armory building on White Street was re-dedicated.
1979: In a special election, voters approved the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority accepting a loan of $53.2 million from the Farmers Home Administration for the replacement of the fresh water pipeline. Repayment was over 40 years at 5% annual interest.
1981: Grace L. Jones of Key West died. For many years she lived and worked in Marathon and the Grace Jones Day Care Center is named for her in recognition of her many years of services to the Keys.
1983: Record-breaking rainfall on top of the worst national economy since the Great Depression cut tourism in January. Business was down between 15% and 30% from 1982.