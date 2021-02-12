1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6. It was stormy all night raining and blowing heavy squalls from the southwest to the northwest. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 71.5, wind northwest 5, clouds 10. The drizzling squalls last night was the stormiest night I have seen for many years. All morning examining the complaint of Captain Lane of the brig Uranus of New York against Frederick Raffle, one of the crew, for striking the Captain. Find that there is no statue against a seaman striking the officer.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Moffat’s, to Corinne’s, they had gone, went and looked them up, went to P.O., to Bund, to C.’s, to Mrs. S., to Laura’s, back to Corinne’s, Mamie, Fannie and Myra [illegible] to supper, Mr. Fritot, Charlie’s father spent the evening here.
1929: Frank Reshore, 606 Grinnell St., introduced the African Tulip Tree (spathodea bignoniaceae) to Key West with seeds he obtained in Coral Gables.
1963: Mary Hemingway, widow of the late Ernest Hemingway, was in Key West inventorying materials in a storeroom behind Sloppy Joe’s bar where the famous writer left material in care of the family of his old fishing friend Joe Russell.
1964: Old Island Restoration Foundation completed the Pelican Path, the first self-guided walking tour of Key West.
1971: The Lions Club formally opened the Dr. Jose Sanchez Eye Clinic at the Lions Den on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1974: Mayor Charles Sonny McCoy proposed to the city commission that a major restoration of Duval Street and other parts be finished in time for and as part of the nation’s bicentennial.
1976: Former Fire Chief Joseph “Bum” Farto was found guilty on three drug violations and faced a maximum of 31 years in prison.
1997: A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the new fire station on North Roosevelt. The station was named for former Fire Chief Richard “Dickie” Wardlow who, with his wife, died in car crash in April 1996.