Today in Keys History

Berine C. Papy, with hat, died on this day in 1964.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. No report.

1907: George Patterson of the U.S. Weather Bureau arrived to take charge of the local station from H.G. Cornthwaite, who went to North field, Vermont.