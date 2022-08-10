1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. No report.
1907: George Patterson of the U.S. Weather Bureau arrived to take charge of the local station from H.G. Cornthwaite, who went to North field, Vermont.
1904: The foundations for the new naval officers quarters at the corner of Whitehead and Carolina Streets was started.
1964: Political powerhouse Berine C. Papy, died at 62. He had served 14 consecutive terms in the state Legislature before he was defeated in 1962 by Charlie Ramos. Papy had won the Democratic primary and was assured of his election in November to return him to the Florida House. Papy was the most powerful and influential Monroe County politician and, at the height of his career, was “The King of the Keys.”
1980: An Air Florida flight from Miami to Key West was hijacked and taken to Cuba. The plane and passenger later returned to Miami unharmed.
1985: Johnny Carson, star of NBC Television’s “Tonight Show,” was in Key West to visit the wreck site of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha as guest of famed treasure hunter Mel Fisher.
1994: The Columbus Iselin, a 176-foot University of Miami research vessel, ran aground on Looe Key, leaking about 200 gallons of diesel fuel.