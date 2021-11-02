1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. A repetition of the event of yesterday, making a few Miles to the South and West which has brought [us] to the edge of the Bank, and it is to be hoped that we shall now have less Current. Lat. 8.5 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4694 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 3 1/2 Gallons Molasses, 3 1/2 Gals. Rice, 4 Gals. Whiskey, 14 lbs. Butter.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked up to the fork of the Salt Pond road and crossed over the island to South Beach and by the beach home. Saw two duck flying west over the sea. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 82, wind southeast 2, clouds 6. Went up to Dr. S.F. Jones funeral but did not go to the grave as the sun was very hot. Read Harper’s magazine.
1944: The Key West Municipal Hospital on Stock Island was dedicated.
1948: President Harry S Truman was re-elected in a upset over victory Gov. Tom Dewey of New York. After his victory, President Truman announced he was going to Key West on vacation.
1954: The following Democratic Party candidates were elected without opponents in the general elections: William Neblett, state senate; Aquilino Lopez Jr., judge; Berine C. Papy, state representative; William A. Freeman county commission; Gerald Saunders, county commission and school board members William R. Warren Jr., Keller Warren and Edney B. Parker. State wide the voters approved a constitutional amendment that would consolidate the city-county tax assessor offices on Jan. 1, 1956.
1965: Over the weekend, burglars cut through the roof of the First National Bank and entered the vault and opened 90 of the 1,000 safety deposit boxes. Since the boxes were private, the amount stolen was never known and some arrests were made later but no one was ever indicted.
1965: In the city election, Mayor Kermit Lewin and Commissioners Harry Knight and Charles Pritchard were re-elected.
1971: In the city election, Charles “Sonny” McCoy was elected mayor.
1982: Ed Swift and Alison Fahrer were elected to the Monroe County Commission. Fahrer won by one vote.
1993: Dennis Wardlow was re-elected mayor of Key West and Emery Major, Jimmy Weekely and Sally Lewis were elected to the commission.
1999: Marathon voted in favor of incorporation and Key Largo voted no. In the city election, Tom Oosterhoudt was elected to the commission.