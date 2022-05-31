1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, May 31st Moderate breezes and pleasant. Lying off and on Boca Lagua La Grand. boarded a Spanish Brig and Schooner, both Coasters no Schooners. Boats still absent, Grampus in company. Lat. 23.03 N. On the Sick List 2, Expenditure of Water 54 Gallons, Remains on Board 2802 Gallons.
1889: The Florida Legislature granted a new charter to the city that included the entire island within the city limits.
1890: Counterfeit nickels were being passed in the city.
1926: The subscription price of The Citizen delivered by carrier in the city was raised from 15 cents to 20 cents a week.
1944: Capt. John M. Spottswood was placed on the retired list because of critical injuries he received in a training accident.
1950: The U.S. Census of 1950 shows the population of Monroe County was 29,957, of which 26,433 lived in Key West.
1952: The Florida Keys Motel Association was formed by a group of motel owners from Key West to Homestead. E.P. Sadowski of Marathon was elected president.
1953: The B’nai Zion Social Hall and Religious School, on Southern Street, was dedicated.
1960: Norman D. Artman, publisher of The Key West Citizen, was elected president of the Florida Daily Newspaper Association.
1971: William A. Freeman Sr. died at 73. He had served as a Key West City Commissioner from 1927 to 1941.
1980: U.S. Customs announced a plan that would allow the release of boats seized during the Mariel boatlift if the owners posted a bond.
1980: The USS Ponce took 249 Cuban refugees and crew from the Key West shrimp boat Miss Betty before she sank in heavy seas.
1980: The press coverage of Cuban refugee boatlift caused a drastic drop in the tourist business. The Conch Train, which was used as a barometer of business, was off 46% from the previous year.