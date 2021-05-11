1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 barometer 29.52, thermometer 84, wind northwest 2, clouds 7. Read papers. P.m. siesta at home.
1905: The new Chamber of Commerce met and elected its first officers. They were W.D. Cash, president; G.W. Allen, vice president; G.S. Watts, second vice president and E.M. Martin, secretary and treasurer.
1922: Charles Williams was named Postmaster of Key West.
1929: Florida Motor Lines was planning an intensive advertising campaign throughout Florida to make Key West the tourist Mecca of the state.
1943: J. Frank Roberts was elected chairman of the board of county commissioners.
1946: Police Officer Jose Valdez was shot and killed when his own service pistol was wrestled from his hostler by the woman accused of his murder.
1967: The Florida Keys Aqueduct Commissioners were present as the first fresh water flowed from the new desalination plant. The $3.3 million desalting plant-produced 2.62 million gallons of fresh water a day and ended a critical water shortage.
1971: Florida Secretary of State Richard Stone announced that Fort Taylor and Key West Armory had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
1980: A one-day record 5,117 Cuban refugees arrived from the port of Mariel.
1989: Mayor Richard Heyman announced he would not seek another term.