Today in Keys History

Overseas Fruit Market at 934 Truman Ave.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. My wrist is very painful so much so that I have procured a bottle of Opodeldoc to rub it with. Some six or eight years since I sprained my wrist and ever since at intervals it has been painful. It has been sometime since I felt any inconvenience from it and I was in hope it was quite cured but it is again very painful and I am at a loss to know in what manner I hurt it. Captain Wallace is much better and it is though will recover. Read May’s Maxims. During the night it blew hard from southwest accompanied with rain.

1852: Fernando J. Moreno was elected mayor of Key West.