1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. My wrist is very painful so much so that I have procured a bottle of Opodeldoc to rub it with. Some six or eight years since I sprained my wrist and ever since at intervals it has been painful. It has been sometime since I felt any inconvenience from it and I was in hope it was quite cured but it is again very painful and I am at a loss to know in what manner I hurt it. Captain Wallace is much better and it is though will recover. Read May’s Maxims. During the night it blew hard from southwest accompanied with rain.
1852: Fernando J. Moreno was elected mayor of Key West.
1899: Capt. Robert E. Impey assumed command of the Key West Naval Station.
1941: Florida Highway Patrolman Paul Daniels, a Key West native, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dade County, was buried in the Key West City Cemetery.
1955: “Caribe Gold,” a film about shrimping, was being shot in Key West. The movie starred Ethel Waters, Coley Wallace and Cicely Tyson.
1959: Frank Yaccarino was the owner of the Overseas Fruit Market, 934 Truman Ave.
1972: Ground was broken for the new Southern Bell Telephone Building, 604 Simonton Street.
1983: Preliminary plans for the development of the Truman Annex were unveiled before the Historic Preservation Board. The plan called for the Custom House to be used as the lobby for a hotel complex that would expand to as many as 500 rooms.