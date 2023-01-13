Today in Keys History

The plane Santa Maria of the Aeromarine West Indies Airways, U.S. and Cuban Mail Service.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1904: The British steamer Sorle, sailing from Tampa to Europe with phosphate, ran aground near Rebecca Shoal. Wreckers refloated the vessel, only to have winds drive it onshore again.

1914: The Florida East Coast Railroad construction boat Columbia overturned near Conch Key, killing second engineer Charles Seymour.