1904: The British steamer Sorle, sailing from Tampa to Europe with phosphate, ran aground near Rebecca Shoal. Wreckers refloated the vessel, only to have winds drive it onshore again.
1914: The Florida East Coast Railroad construction boat Columbia overturned near Conch Key, killing second engineer Charles Seymour.
1918: Five boys ages 12 to 18 were arrested at Stock Island for placing a handcar and other obstacles on the railroad track in an attempt to wreck the train.
1923: An Aeromarine Airways plane from Key West to Havana crashed off the Cuban Coast. The railroad ferry rescued five people from the wreck, but four passengers were lost.
1927: Harris Tuttle of the Eastman Kodak Company was in Key West to film the island city for a newsreel to be screened in cinemas across the United States.
1981: A 41-degree temperature during the night tied the all-time record low for Key West. The same temperature was recorded on the same date 95 years before.
1989: President-elect George H.W. Bush arrived at Marathon Airport to spend a few days fishing at Islamorada.
1994: Former City Commissioner Harry Powell, in an attempt to stop construction of the Navy housing project at Peary Court, took over a construction trailer with what he claimed was dynamite with a dead man’s switch. After a nine-hour standoff, he was taken into custody and charged with armed burglary and possession of a destructive device.
1997: Defense Department officials were seeking public input regarding their plan to test launch anti-ballistic missiles from the Cudjoe Key Air Force Station, an idea that was already stirring much local opposition.