1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 75.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. From soon after I went to bed till after 12 suffered intense pain from my teeth. Used the wash given me by Dr. Walton without effect. Put a wet bandage on which soon eased me and I went to sleep and slept till 6. Face quite sore but the tooth does not ache this morning. Went to see Dr. Walton who scarified the gums and cut down to the roots. Went home about 11 and remained all day reading Harper’s magazine.
1927: Dr. J.Y. Porter died at his home. He was born in Key West on Oct. 21, 1847 and received his medical training at Jefferson Medical College of Philadelphia. He was Florida’s first State Health Officer and served in that capacity from 1887 to 1917. He was an expert in the treatment and control of yellow fever.
1950: President Harry S Truman arrived for a three-week vacation at the Little White House.
1955: Gulf Oil Company announced that it would drill a test oil well northwest of Marathon.
1973: The USS Howard W. Gilmore departed the Naval Station for her new homeport of La Madeleine, Sardinia. The Gilmore, a submarine tender, was the largest U.S. Navy ship to be stationed in Key West.
1976: The Historic Key West Preservation Board agreed to sign a lease with the San Carlos Institute, thus putting the protective cover of “historic building” on the San Carlos.
1976: Windsor Village Condominiums had attracted a number of famous writers. Among the nationally famous names that bought homes in the compound were; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wilbur, Mr. and Mrs. John Hersey, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ellison and Mr. and Mrs. John Ciardi.
1986: Key West Harbor Development, the company that the city had chosen to finance and redevelop Truman Annex, withdrew from its agreement. The company claimed that action by the Key West City Commission had breached its contract with the redevelopment agency.
1996: Members of the Florida Cabinet toured Monroe County to get a first-hand look at its complexities, quirks and threatened beauty. The fact-finding trips were low profile and were made alone or in small groups.
1996: Key West City Commission approved the AIDS memorial plaza to be built at the entrance to the White Street Pier.