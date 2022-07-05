1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday July 5th Lying Too off the Moro sent Lt. Young into Havanna with a letter to the Capt. General on the subject of the Pirates captured yesterday, he returned at Sun Set with a complimentary letter from His Excellency desiring me to place them in his hands and pledging himself to have them tried as Pirates. A Boat with several Officers from the Hornet came off, which Vessel was lying in the Port waiting for a Convoy. At 10 the Governor sent a Boat off with several Officers and a Guard of Soldiers to take charge of the Pirates. They were all delivered on a receipt be[ing] given. At 11 the Steam Ship Robert Fulton came out of Havanna with 152 Passengers, exchanged cheers as she passed us. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 94 Gallons, Remains on Board 4621 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef and one of Pork.
1830:Norman Sherwood killed John Wilson in a fight in a grog shop on Front Street, the first recorded murder in Key West.
1971: Capt: D.F. Loomis assumed duties as Commander Key West Force and Commander Naval Base until the arrival of Rear Adm. John H. Maurer in August. Rear Adm. Dan F. Smith, the previous commande,r retired after 39 years of service.
1976: Just as the Key West Bicentennial parade began, the fire department was called out for a fire at 1110 Eaton St. History was repeating itself, as 100 years earlier, the centennial celebration was interrupted by a fire.
1978: Attorney Jack A. Saunders was named United States Magistrate, United States District Court of Florida.
1983: Archaeologist David Moore and three other divers from Mel Fisher’s Treasure Salvors Inc. found the bell of the English slave ship Henrietta Marie, which sunk in 1701.
1985: Rear Adm. Ted C. Steele relieved Rear Adm. Ralph D. Hedges as Commander U.S. Forces Caribbean in ceremonies at Naval Air Station Key West.