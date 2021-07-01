1858: The Fort Jefferson Lighthouse was first lighted.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 86, wind southeast 3, clouds 3. Lucia had quite a high fever yesterday afternoon and last night but is better this morning. She was wrapped in a wet bandage all night and took “acon.” She fell yesterday and hurt a boil on her forehead and she woke her eyes were so swollen and gummed that she could not open them. The USS Potomac dropped down below the fort there being a case of yellow fever in a man who came from Havana in the bark Tropic Bird a few days since. The crew of the schooner William Chestnut paid my bill in the case $40.00.
1926: Buses replaced the electric streetcars.
1932: The Key West Citizen, in a front-page editorial, reported to the citizens of the Key West that the paper was retrenching because of lost income due to the Great Depression.
1952: Capt. A.E. Buckley relieved Capt. E.H. Eldredge as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1953: Victor Lang, owner of the Southern Cross Hotel, was named acting Key West city manager.
1963: Rear Adm. Louis J. Kirn relieved Rear Adm. R. Y. McElroy Jr. as Commander Naval Base Key West.
1963: Tom O. Watkins was sworn in as the first Public Defender for Monroe County.
1982: The U.S. Supreme Court denied the State of Florida’s claim to 25% of the Spanish treasure from the Nuestra Senora de Atocha that was found and raised by Mel Fisher.
1983: Capt. James B. Best relieved Capt. Tom W. Brown as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.