1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, June 2nd Variable weather. Lying off and on, regular Ebb and Flow of Tides are perceivable at some distance from the Land but we find it Mid Channel. The Flood which sets about the N.E. is much Strongest. At Day Light being off Green Key discovered our Boats under the Land. At Meridian they all joined us but they were not fortunate enough to encounter any of the Pirates during their absence. Dr. Edwards of the Grampus was so unfortunate as to have his hand badly wounded by the accidental discharge of his Gun during the absence of the Expedition. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 50 Gallons, Remains on Board 2692 Gallons.
1909: The schooner Edward W. Mudock arrived from Rockport, Maine with the last shipment of stone for the new jetty in the Northwest Channel.
1914: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Weather Bureau was at the corner of Eaton and Front streets. H.B.Boyer was the forecaster in charge.
1933: The fifth annual Tourists Sight Seeing Guide, issued by The Key West Citizen, was ready for the distribution. The guide was 12 pages with a map in the center.
1936: The winners in an election in which 522 absentee ballots were the deciding factor were: Bernie C. Papy, state representative; Raymond Lord, county judge; Frank Ladd, tax collector; Clarence H. Pierce, school board; Ralph K. Johnson, school board; Franklin Arenberg, justice of the peace; Ray Elwood, constable and Enrique Esquinaldo Jr., justice of the peace.
1937: The city council named Wesley P. Archer to the council to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of C. G. Hicks.
1941: Emory Lowe Pierce of Key West was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Florida.
1966: Senator John M. Spottswood signed a contract to buy the Casa Marina and La Concha Hotels for an undisclosed price.
1984: The largest real estate transaction in Monroe County history occurred when the developer of the planned Port Bougainvillea and Garden Cove on upper Key Largo transferred 300 acres of land, valued at $34,971,666, from his name to the development company.
1985: Lilly Pulitzer Resort Ware, owners of Key West Hand Print Fabrics at 529 Front St., filed for bankruptcy and announced the closing of Hand Print Fabrics.