1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire, thermometer 60 at home. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 65, wind northeast 3, clouds 1. The steamer Vanderbilt came in about 8. Got a letter from Byrd. Surveyed a lot for Benjamin Curry, Jr.
1902: The Board of Education requested the resignation of Sarah Ann Roberts because she had been recently married. She had expected to finish the year teaching, but the board called for her resignation.
1924: Vincent Astor arrived on his yacht Noumahal and sailed to Cuba later in the day.
1929: Famous songwriter and composer Irving Berlin arrived on the yacht Windswept from Long Key. After a short stay in the city, he returned to Long Key.
1935: The Florida Emergency Relief Administration produced the Gilbert and Sullivan musical “Pirates of Penzance” at Battery Dillworth on Fort Taylor grounds.
1970: Two U.S. Navy destroyers, the USS Kretchmer and the USS Foster, arrived from Pearl Harbor to join Key West’s Destroyer Division 601.
1983: The USS Hercules (PHM-2) and the USS Gemini (PHM-6) arrived at Trumbo Point after a 5,000-mile voyage from Bremerton, Washington. The ships were assigned to Patrol Combatant Missile Hydrofoil Squadron Two stationed in Key West.