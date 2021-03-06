1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. Lucia better. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 78, wind north northeast 2, clouds 3, weather very pleasant. Yesterday paid Wright $10.00 for work on piano. Anduze, who came in yesterday on a smack from Havana, came up to see me he says that he has some Curassows for me and he will send by the first vessel. His wife sent one which was for me but by mistake it was sent to Captain Lowe. The Steamer Florida got in about 4 p.m. and the steamer Isabel about half past 4. Received a letter from Mother and Comptroller of Treasury, Matilda got one from P. Butler. I had two front teeth filled the others are so sore that I cannot have them finished.
1911: The Key West Police Department headquarters was at City Hall on Greene Street. The Chief of Police as W.J. Gardner and the Sergeant was C.F. Albury. Patrolmen were John Pent, Edward Albury, J.J. Kirschenbaurn, R.T. Hicks, James Hopkins, J.E. Thompson, J.N. Bissell, W.A. Fagan, John Cash, C. Elwood and Leroy Shehee.
1924: Alfred Atchison, 64, died in his home on Olivia Street. Atchison was known by the nickname “Bubba Smart” and was the last man to be called the “King of the Wreckers.”
1929: The Overseas Highway from the Dade County line to Key West was taken over by the state road department for maintenance. The county had maintained the road built with Monroe County bonds.
1960: The Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools approved Douglas School for accreditation.
1969: The National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 placed markers on the graves of two veterans of the War of 1812 buried in the Key West Cemetery. The markers were placed on the graves of Thomas Romer, who was born in Nassau in 1783, and died in Key West on Sept. 8, 1891, and Alexander Patterson, who was born in Stonington, Connecticut, on Aug. 31, 1791 and died in Key West on May 18, 1870.