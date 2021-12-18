1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, Dec. 18 At 1/2 past 1, having approached within a few leagues of a large cluster of Islands generally termed the Queen’s Garden — Bore away for Little Cayman which we made at [not given] o’clock bearing S.W. Latter part pleasant, standing to the Westward. Lat. 20.40 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 5117 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 45 lbs. Bread, 60 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.68, thermometer 71, wind northeast 3. Bought a coat for Beverly but it is rather large for him, could not get a smaller one. Read papers. I am sore all over and took two dozes of Nux, one of Brionia and put a wet bandage on body at bedtime.
1862: The 47th Pennsylvania Regiment arrived in Key West on the steamer Cosmopolitan and relieved the 90th New York which sailed on the Cosmopolitan.
1933: Work started excavating and leveling the land besides Mallory Dock for the Key West Aquarium. The work was under the supervision of Dr. Robert O. Van Deusen and F.W. Knapp.
1952: The State Board of Health reported that the leading cause of death in Monroe County in 1951 was heart disease, with 75 deaths in a population of 32,720. Cancer was the second killer, with 37 deaths. Infant mortality was the third cause of death, with 33 babies never reaching their first birthday.
1955: The West India Fruit and Steamship company Key West to Havana ferry completed testing in the Chesapeake Bay. The “City of Havana” was a 472-foot former Navy LSD that was converted to an automobile-passenger ferry by the Newport News Drydock and Shipbuilding Company.
1956: Singer and actor Burl Ives was spending the holidays in the Keys on a chartered sailing vessel.
1975: Key West policeman Norman Drew was killed in a traffic accident while answering a call on lower Duval Street.