1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.40, thermometer 74, wind south 3, clouds 2. The Sloop of War Cyane went out last night and is at anchor outside the bar waiting for the Commodore who was to join her last night. The USS Fulton came in about 9. Walter was in my office until near 1 p.m. and told me about some old Key Westers that are now in Texas. After dinner finished a libel for John H. Geiger for 155 bales of cotton and some of the materials of the ship Mary Hale on which I was at work when Walter came in.
1857: The Schooner Florida, while loading cotton from a ship ashore at Caesar’s Creek, was burned to the waterline. While working at night, a globe lamp — which was hung from the mast — was accidentally knocked into the cargo hole and the ship was ablaze in an instant. While the schooner was a total loss, the crew were all saved.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, laid down until 6:15, got up, dressed, went to Corinne’s, Myra, Bertha and I went to see Josie Davies married to Rev. Templeman of Ocala, had a very pleasant time, from there stopped at Corinne’s, to Laura’s, took car, came home.
1949: The U.S. Army Barracks was transferred to the U.S. Navy. The 26-acre site on the western shore of Garrison Bight was used to build the Peary Court Navy housing.
1953: A red tide fish kill was reported 10 miles west of Key West. A 20-mile area with dead fish was reported by Fort Jefferson’s boat Capt. Joe Santini.
1989: Don Pinder, The Key West Citizen’s premier photographer, retired after 35 years.