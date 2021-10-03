1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light airs with occasional intervals of Calms. By our reckoning we cannot be more than 10 or 15 miles from the Island of St. Iago, yet so hazy is the Atmosphere that we cannot discover it. Saw Lago for a few moments. Lat. 15.26 Long. [not given]. Expend. Provisions, 34 lbs. Pork, 4 Gals. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went out to the pond and sat till sunrise. Killed one Teal and two Lesser Yellowlegs. Saw six in all and wounded one of the others. Returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.61, thermometer 82, wind east 2, clouds 1 with a slight hazy. Made an index for U.S. Attorney’s letters file volume 1. Spent the morning cleaning up a galvanic battery which H. Albury bought for me yesterday. He bought three for $3.75, I took two. They are much injured but I suppose that I can get one fixed up for the other by sending them north. After dinner time took the broken wheel of the sewing machine to William Williams and got him to unite a piece of iron under the crack. When I first started the machine it worked very well but I made a slight alteration in the band and it stopped sewing, fouling the hooks I have never in my life been so worried by anything as by this machine. Was the matter or that it was any different at one time than another it would be some satisfaction, but no reason can be seen why it should not sew at one time and as well as another. At home all evening.
1898: The Monroe County Public Schools opened for the year with 1,227 students.
1960: Kathleen Davison was sworn in as clerk and matron and as the first woman to serve on the Key West Police force.
1972: Hollon Bervaldi died at 77. He was retired from the Post Office with 39 years of service, the last 10 as Key West Postmaster.
1974: Circuit Judge M. Ignatius Lester ruled that the city clerk must proceed with certifying signatures on the petitions to put two anti-high-rise issues on the ballot.
1977: Louis M.J. Eisner died at the 79. He was a retired New York City policeman who moved to Key West in 1943. In Key West he served as Chief of Police, city commissioner and on the Florida Keys Aqueduct Board. He was mayor of Key West 1949-51.