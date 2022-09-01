Today in Keys History

Fort Zachary Taylor in 1987.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, September 1st No important event this day, Wind and Weather variable. Lat. 29.47 N. Long. 44.07 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3846 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 57 lbs. Mutton, 18 lbs. Pork, 36 lbs. Flour, 17 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.

1862: Yellow fever raged during the month, killing 20 members of the 90th New York Regiment. Another 27 men died in the Marine Hospital.