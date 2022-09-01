1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, September 1st No important event this day, Wind and Weather variable. Lat. 29.47 N. Long. 44.07 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3846 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 57 lbs. Mutton, 18 lbs. Pork, 36 lbs. Flour, 17 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1862: Yellow fever raged during the month, killing 20 members of the 90th New York Regiment. Another 27 men died in the Marine Hospital.
1924: Marie Jane Pinder, familiarly known as “Aunt Jennie,” died at 112. She had made her home in Key West for 70 years.
1930: Orders were received to begin the retrenchment of the Navy Yard, which resulted in about 80 men losing their jobs.
1931: Key West firemen walked off the job, leaving Firehouse No. 1 with only Chief Pinder. Firehouse No. 2, which was paid by the county, was still manned. The fireman walked out because they had not been paid and the city commission could not tell them when they might get any money.
1933: A tropical storm passed south of Key West near Havana with little damage from the 50- to 60-mph winds.
1959: The County Commission voted to ask the State Road Department to allocate $25,000 for a survey to determine the feasibly of the construction of a highway from Big Pine Key to Cape Sable on the southwest coast of Florida.
1976: President Gerald Ford signed papers transferring Fort Zachary Taylor to the State of Florida.