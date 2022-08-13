1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No report.
1861: Orders were issued that no vessels were allowed to leave Key West unless the owners and crews first took the oath of allegiance to the Union.
1894: The U.S. Navy announced it was establishing a coaling station in Key West.
1911: The Board of Public Instruction named R.E. Terrell as principal of the Russell Hall School. He was highly recommended from Apalachicola, where he taught high school.
1931: A. Maitland Adams, manager of Norberg Thompson interest in Key West, was elected president of the Southern Fisheries association at their annual meeting in Jacksonville.
1932: Preliminary work was started on a lighthouse at Smith Shoals. The shoals, located north of the entrance to the Northwest Channel, were named for harbor pilot Joshua Smith, who discovered them.
1945: Captain Herbert Pinder towed a sperm whale into port. He harpooned the whale returning from the Dry Tortugas.
1952: The body of Karl Tanzler, aka Dr. Count Von Cosel, was found in his home in Zephyrhills, Florida. He died of natural causes. He gained notoriety when it was discovered he had lived with body of Elena Hoyos for more than eight years. He had met Elena when he treated her at the Marine Hospital Key West and, after her death, had taken her body to his home in Key West. After the body was discovered, he left town and moved to Zephyrhills.
1955: The Southern Keys Cemetery on Big Coppitt was formally opened as the only perpetual care cemetery in Keys.
1953: Rear Adm. George C. Towner relieved Rear Adm. Irving T. Duke as Commander Naval Base Key West.
1980: An Air Florida flight from Key West to Miami was hijacked and taken to Havana. The plane and passengers landed unharmed in Miami.
