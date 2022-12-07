Today in Keys History

Alexander Patterson

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. Last night it was quite cool. After breakfast I was at the store where they were shooting until near twelve. I was verbally summoned by U.S. Marshall P.B. Prior to turn out as one of thirty men to guard the prisoner from the jail to the gallows. I shall not attend as I am unwilling to see a man hung. It was a mistake as to Norman’s taking poison. He is perfectly unconcerned and says that it makes no difference to him whether he dies today or ten years hence, he is perfectly hardened and ought to suffer the end of a felon. Wind east northeast. Weather pleasant.

1863: Alexander Patterson was re-elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor 1841-1842, 1856-1857, 1865-1866 and 1867-1867.