1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.17, thermometer 79, wind west 4, clouds 5 with heavy black clouds on the northwest horizon. Drew up a claim for duties in the case of John L. Lowe and other vs. brig Augusta Woodward of Maine. Lawyers Winer Bethel and Ossian B. Hart. Got a number of books from Robert P. Campbell. Read The “Hunter’s Feast” by Mayne Reid. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.14, thermometer 80, wind west 3, clouds 3 with rain about 9 p.m.
1893: The Cuban community planned to collect $60,000 in Key West during the month to support the revolution in Cuba.
1902: U.S. troops were withdrawn from Cuba, and Tomas Estrada Palma was inaugurated as the nation’s first elected president.
1911: The State Council of the Knights of Columbus was in session in Key West.
1913: Henry M. Flagler, developer and builder of the railroad to Key West, died at his home in Palm Beach.
1956: The Cuban government, represented by Treasurer General Plutarco Villalobo Marquez, presented a bust of Jose Marti to the Key West Art & Historical Society. Mayor C.B. Harvey thanked the Cuban government for the gesture of friendship and gratitude to the city, speaking in both English and Spanish.
1983: Sister Dolores Wehle, principal of St. Mary School, was leaving for a new assignment after 18 years. She was the last member of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary to serve in the school, a tradition that began in 1868.
1995: Key West High School defeated Seminole Osceola, 6-4, to win the Class 4A state high school baseball championship.