Today in Keys History

The Strand Theater on Duval.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun. Read the “Acts.” Marshal Lackland M. Stone arrived this morning. The court met at 10 a.m. pursuant to the law and the Judge not being present it was adjourned according to his instructions left with the clerk until the third Monday in this month which is the fifteenth. Filed the declaration in the case of F.A. Browne & Company vs. J.R. Western. Read Hammond. Took a bath found the water rather cool but still pleasant after the first shock was over. After dinner read Stewart and after tea Oliver O’Hara came in and we played a few games of whist. I went to bed before ten but could not get to sleep for some time for the noise made by some cats under my window. I got up and loaded one of my pistols to shoot it. Wind northeast, weather pleasant.

1899: With today’s issue, the newspaper Key of the Gulf changed its name to the Key West Inter-Ocean.