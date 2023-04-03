1823: Commodore David Porter arrived at Key West to establish a Navy base. Joel Yancy arrived with him to establish the Custom Service office in Key West.

1829: The Spanish brig Curreo No.1 wrecked at Carysfort Reef. The crew, cargo of specie and passengers who had set out on a raft were rescued by wreckers. The shipwrecked victims, though, threatened to hijack the wrecking vessels to Cuba. With assistance from other wreckers, the mutiny was quelled, and the Spaniards were first taken to Indian Key and the transported to Key West.