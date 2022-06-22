1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, June 22nd Commences moderate and pleasant, at 1 hove Ship and made Sail by the wind to the Northward and Eastward, at 2 discovered two Strange Sail, Tacked in chase, at 4:15 the Grampus brought them Too and made signal, 4:25 Boarded and examined the chase nearest to us, she proved to be the Spanish Droger No. 109 from Lagua La Grande for Havanna, Cargo Timber, the other is the Droger 239 from same place, and allowed them to proceed. At 5 reefed the Top Sail and Main Sail and stood to the Northward under easy Sail, at 6 Lagua La Grande, bore S.E. by S. the westernmost land in Sight S.W. By W., dist. 6 or 7 Leagues. From 6 to 8 fresh breezes and clear weather, at 7:30 set the Flying Jib. From 8 to 12 moderate and pleasant, at 11:30 bore to the Southward and Eastward. From 12 to 4 weather the same, bore to the Southward and Hove Too. From 4 to 8 Gentle Breezes and clear weather, at 6:30 bore ship to the Northward and Westward, at 6:35 discovered a Strange Sail 2 1/2 pts. on the Larboard Bow, at 7 discovered a Strange Sail to the Southward and Westward, bore up and made all Sail in chase, at 7:10 made the Strange Sail out to be a Schooner on a wind Standing to the Southward, at 7:45 squally, took in Fore Top Gallant Sail, Royal, Fore Top Mast Studding Sail and Square Sail, at 8 the Strange Sail bore W.S.W. the Grampus North. From 8 to 12 light airs, at 10 Boarded the Spanish Droger No. 186 from Salt Key for Lagua La Grande, made sail to close with the Grampus, she bearing N.W. by W. in chase, at Meridian a light breeze from Southward and Eastward, set the Square Sail.
1914: The Post Office was located in the Custom House on Front Street. The employees of the department were: Marcy B. Darnall, postmaster; Ira B. Michael, assistant postmaster; Miss M.L. Cappick, money order division; Arthur Pastorini, registry division; Claude Albury, stamps, parcel post and inquiry division; Miss Hazel A. De Leon, general delivery; Charles M. Watson, mailing division; Miss Olive L. Albury, mailing division; Miss Myra L. Curry, mailing division; Hollon R. Bervaldi, auxiliary clerk; and carries B.D. Jenks, W.H. Kuckhahn, Victor G.R. Tynes, Eli Albury and Frank Walker with auxiliary carries Earl Hathaway and J.J. Kirschenbaum.
1924: A party of Key Westers, returning from Dog Rocks in the Bahamas, released four dozen whelks near Sand Key. They hoped the whelks would thrive. Some Key Westers considered the whelk tastier than the conch.
1938: Miss Bernice Brantley was acclaimed Miss Key West and Queen of the Overseas Highway Celebration, July 2-4, at the Cabaret Dance at the Habana Madrid.
1946: Capt. W.J. Suits relieved Capt. Charles E. Reordan as the Commander Naval Base Key West.
1965: The Garrison Bight causeway bridge was officially opened by Monroe County Mayor Gerald Saunders, Key West Mayor Kermit Lewin and Rear Adm. Thomas A. Christopher.