1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Fresh breezes from the Northward with cloudy weather. I have been much surprised since our departure at the unusual prevalence of Easterly Winds, it may be said, that we have had but two days of Westerly Winds, which is the more remarkable at this season of the year, when South Westerly Winds generally prevail. This day was taken from the Sea, what is termed by Sailors, a “Beach Bean” it is the first I ever saw and I consequently preserved it — notwithstanding the prevailing opinion of Sailors that this bean is a Marine production, I am led to the belief that it is the fruit of some Tree which has fallen into the Ocean, and has drifted thus far, with the course of the Gulf Stream. It certainly has been in the Water a great while as it is completely covered with small Shell fish. Lat. 37.17 Long. [unreadable]. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on board 3918 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 48 lbs. Beef, 27 lbs. Flour, 11 lbs. Raisins, 140 lbs. Bread, 4 gals. Whiskey.
1906: The state senator for the 24th district was W. Hunt Harris. The state representative from Monroe County was C.L. Knowles.
1951: The new Grace Lutheran Church on Flagler Avenue was dedicated. The guest speaker was The Rev. Dallas Gibson, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church of Fort Lauderdale.
1953: The Key West Citizen had been at every meeting of the city commission for 34 years. Proof was found when workmen removed the leather cover on the table used by the Key West City Commission and found underneath a copy of The Key West Citizen dated Monday, Nov. 24, 1919.
1954: Capt. Chauncey S. Willard relieved Comm. Richard H. Rice as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1972: A condominium project named Harbor Cay West was planned for North Roosevelt Boulevared. The project was to have 520 units in buildings from five to 11 floors, with the top floors to be developed with penthouse apartments. The units were to have a sales price from $17,990 to $448,500.